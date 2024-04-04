Powerball jackpot soars to $1.23 billion. When is the next Powerball drawing?

No one won the Powerball jackpot in last night's drawing. The amount continues to climb to dizzying heights. Here's what we know.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing is set for 10:12 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 6.

Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, April 3, 2024

No one claimed the Powerball jackpot for the Wednesday, April 3 drawing. The winning numbers were 11, 38, 41, 62, 65, and red Powerball 15. The Power Play multiplier was 3X.

There were also no winners for the Match 5 + Power Play, which has a prize of $2 million.

As of Thursday morning, the estimated jackpot had risen above $1.23 billion with the cash value exceeding $595 million.

The Powerball drawing takes place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Potential solar eclipse Powerball drawing

If no one wins Saturday's drawing, the next one will be held Monday, April 8 − the day of the 2024 solar eclipse.

Whether the solar eclipse drawing will happen − or if it will prove lucky or unlucky − it's too soon to tell.

What are the chances of winning the Powerball jackpot?

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338. There’s a 1 in 24.87 chance at any prize, ranging from $4 to the jackpot.

What are the largest Powerball jackpots ever?

The current Powerball jackpot has risen to rank fourth among the largest jackpots. Here's a list of the top 10 largest jackpots, dates and winners' states, as reported by Powerball:

$2.04 billion − 11/07/2022 − California $1.765 billion − 10/11/2023 − California $1.586 billion − 01/13/2016 − California, Florida, Tennessee $1.23 billion − CURRENT JACKPOT $1.08 billion − 07/19/2023 − California $842.4 million − 01/01/2024 − Michigan $768.4 million − 03/27/2019 − Wisconsin $758.7 million − 08/23/2017 − Massachusetts $754.6 million − 02/06/2023 − Washington $731.1 million − 01/20/2021 − Maryland

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: When is the next Powerball drawing? Jackpot soars to $1.23 billion