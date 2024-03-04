Powerball jackpot rises to $460 million for Monday drawing. What you need to know

There was no big winner in Saturday's Powerball drawing, so the jackpot continues to rise. It is now worth an estimated $460 million with a cash value of $220.4 million.

There were also no Match 5 $2 million winners, but there were Match 5 $1 million winners in California, Georgia and Michigan.

The last time the Powerball jackpot was won was on Jan. 1 when a ticket in Michigan won a $842.2 million grand prize. Since then, there have been 26 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

Here's what else to know about Monday's Powerball drawing.

Winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, 3/2/24

The winning numbers for the Saturday, March 2, drawing are 3, 18, 27, 36 and 53. The Powerball was 12. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

What is the Powerball jackpot up to?

Monday's jackpot is estimated to be worth $460 million, with a cash value of $220.4 million.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next drawing is on Monday, March 4.

What time is the Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings take place three times a week, every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

What are the odds of winning Powerball?

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Where to buy Powerball tickets

The Powerball is played in 45 states, including Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, and Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. You do not have to be a U.S. citizen or U.S. resident to play Powerball.

You can purchase tickets at gas stations, convenience stores and supermarkets in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Sales cut-off times vary by one to two hours before the drawing, depending on the selling jurisdiction.

You can also purchase tickets in Ohio through the Ohio Lottery website, www.ohiolottery.com.

How do you play Powerball?

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

To play, select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

To win, match one of the 9 Ways to Win:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

There's a chance to have your winnings increased two, three, four, five and 10 times through the Power Play for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

All prizes are set cash amounts, except for the grand prize. In California, prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel, meaning it's determined by the sales and the number of winners.

What are the top 10 largest Powerball jackpots?

$2.04 billion: Nov. 2022 (California). $1.765 billion: Oct. 2023 (California). $1.586 billion: Jan. 2016 (California, Florida, Tennessee). $1.08 billion: July 2023 (California). $842.2 million: Jan. 2024 (Michigan). $768.4 million: March 2019 (Wisconsin). $758.7 million: Aug. 2017 (Massachusetts). $754.6 million: Feb. 2023 (Washington). $731.1 million: Jan. 2021 (Maryland). $699.8 million: Oct. 2021 (California).

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Powerball drawing 3/4/24: Jackpot rises to $460 million