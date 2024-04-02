The Powerball jackpot reaches $1 billion. How and when to play in Iowa

If you missed out on the $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot prize, you're in luck. The Powerball stands at an estimated $1 billion and is growing.

Both jackpots hit $1 billion in one week, according to the Iowa Lottery, with the Mega Millions jackpot claimed on March 26. The cash option for the Powerball is $527 million.

Here is everything you need to know about the Powerball jackpot.

When was the last Powerball jackpot won?

New Year's Day was the last time the Powerball jackpot was claimed. Since then, the Mega Millions and the Powerball jackpots climbed together for nearly three months, topping 800 million simultaneously in March, according to a news release from the Iowa Lottery.

Who won the Mega Millions jackpot?

One ticket bought in New Jersey matched all six numbers to win the Mega Millions jackpot.

Twelve tickets matched all five numbers except for the Mega Ball worth $1 million. They were purchased in Florida (two), Georgia (two), New York (two), California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio.

The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at an estimated $36 million as of April 2, with a cash option of $17 million, according to the Iowa Lottery website.

What is the world record for the Powerball?

The most the Powerball jackpot has hit was $2.04 billion in November 2022. There is still time for the current jackpot to increase, according to the Iowa Lottery.

"With Mega Millions being won, the bulk of the jackpot attention is now on Powerball as it continues to climb," the release stated. "While the jackpot is huge, it has room to grow before approaching record territory."

How much is a Powerball ticket and how do you play in Iowa?

To win the Powerball jackpot, you must match all six winning numbers. It is $2 per play, but you can pay an extra dollar for a chance to expand your chance for non-jackpot winnings.

What time and days are the Powerball drawings?

Each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. central the Powerball numbers are drawn.

What is the cutoff time to buy Powerball tickets in Iowa?

Tickets in Iowa can be purchased until 8:59 p.m. on the evening of the drawing, according to the Iowa Lottery.

Winning numbers can be found at ialottery.com.

How much is the lottery jackpot after taxes?

In Iowa, 24% of any jackpot prize is withheld for federal taxes and 5% is withheld for state taxes, according to the Iowa Lottery. Those amounts are automatically deducted before the prize is paid. There are no modifications or waivers to the withholdings.

The state and federal withholdings are intended to cover a winner's tax liability from claiming the large prize. However, the total taxes winners owe are dependent on the individual's financial circumstances aside from the lottery earnings.

In some cases, the withholdings may cover the tax liability, while other winners may have to pay more. The details for withholds must be sorted out in the winner's income-tax filing for the year.

Because each winner's financial situation is unique, the Iowa Lottery "always encourages its winners to consult a lawyer or financial planner who can help them map out a plan for their winnings."

