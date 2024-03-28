Powerball jackpot now fifth-largest in history at $935 million

The Powerball jackpot pushed closer to $1 billion after Wednesday night’s drawing yielded no winners.

Not a single lotto participant nabbed a ticket with all six of the numbers pulled: 37, 46, 57, 60, 66 and bonus number 8. That means the pot has ballooned to a whopping $935 million, which has an estimated cash value of $449.7 million, according to a statement from Powerball.

It is the fifth-largest pot in Powerball history. It is also the first to cross into 900 million this year. The biggest ever, a massive $2.04 billion prize, was won in November 2022. The winning ticket was purchased in California.

“Despite there being no jackpot winner, more than 1.7 million tickets won cash prizes in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing,” the lottery said in a statement. “Three tickets matched all five white balls and won $1 million prizes. The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Texas.”

Earlier this week, players from New York and Florida also snagged tickets worth a whopping million as well.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on January 1 with a ticket purchased in Michigan for a prize of $842.4 million. Since then, there have been 37 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The next is slated for Saturday at 11 p.m.

Wednesday’s drawing came a day after a player in New Jersey won a $1.13 billion Mega Millions prize after 30 straight drawings without a winner.

The odds of winning are 1 in 292,201,338.