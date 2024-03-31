Powerball jackpot: This is no April Fool’s Day joke

(WJW) — Monday is April 1 (AKA April Fool’s Day) and that will mark three months since New Year’s Day. That’s significant because January 1, 2024, is the last time someone won the Powerball grand prize.

No one won the jackpot in Saturday night’s drawing.

The jackpot for Monday night’s drawing is now $975 million with a cash value of nearly half of a billion dollars. The estimated cash option is now $471.1 million,

Here are the numbers in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

12, 13, 33, 50, 52 and the Powerball was 23.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackot are 1 in 292.2 million

