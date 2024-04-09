Powerball jackpot for Monday, April 8 drops back down to $20 million

The Powerball lottery jackpot dropped back down to $20 million for the drawing on the same day as the Great North American eclipse of 2024. Someone matched all five numbers and the Powerball to win the eighth largest lottery jackpot of all time over the weekend.

Although winning the Powerball lottery drawing tonight won't make you a billionaire like Saturday's winner, it could make you a millionaire.

The winning numbers for the Powerball lottery drawing on Monday, April 8 were 6-21-23-39-54 and the Powerball was 23. Power Play was 2x.

The Powerball lottery jackpot is no longer in the running to become the largest lottery jackpot of all time. After two months of rollovers, the jackpot was won at $1.3 billion with a cash option of $608.9 million on Saturday, April 6.

It was the fourth highest Powerball jackpot of all time and the eighth-highest lottery jackpot of all time. Saturday's winning ticket, purchased in Oregon, wasn't the only ticket that won big.

There were seven tickets that matched 5 numbers for a $1 million prize, including one purchased in Florida. The other six million-dollar tickets were bought in Arizona, Delaware, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan and Wyoming.

The Powerball lottery jackpot for Monday, April 8 now sits at $20 million with a cash option of $9.4 million

In case you're wondering, the wining numbers for Saturday, which were drawn later, were 22-27-44-52-69 and the Powerball was 9.

Tickets start at $2 apiece. Below is what to know about lottery odds, how long to claim the cash option if you bought a ticket in Florida, and what happens to unclaimed prize money, according to the Florida Lottery.

Good luck!

The Monday, 4/8/24, Powerball jackpot is $20 million, with a cash option of $9.4 million. The winning numbers for the Powerball lottery drawing on Monday, April 8 were 6-21-23-39-54 and the Powerball was 23. Power Play was 2x.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing will be held at 11 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 10.

Prizes for Florida Lottery must be claimed within 180 days (six months) from the date of the drawing. To claim a single-payment cash option, a winner has within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to claim it. Florida Lottery says its scratch-off tickets and Fast Play game prizes "must be claimed within 60 days of the official end-of-game date. Once the applicable time period has elapsed, the related Florida Lottery ticket will expire."

What is the average chance of winning Powerball?

Powerball drawings are held at 11 p.m. EST Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. According to Powerball.com, players have a 1 in 292.2 million chance to match all six numbers. Prizes range from $2 to the grand prize jackpot, which varies.

Can Florida lottery winners remain anonymous?

According to Florida Lottery's website, winners cannot remain anonymous: "Florida law mandates that the Florida Lottery provide records containing information such as the winner's name, city of residence; game won, date won, and amount won to any third party who requests the information."

However, the site states, the "names of lottery winners claiming prizes of $250,000 or greater will be temporarily exempt from public disclosure for 90 days from the date the prize is claimed, unless otherwise waived by the winner."

Lottery experts and lawyers have said there are ways to remain anonymous if you win.

What are the Top 10 biggest Powerball jackpots in history?

Here are the Top 10 Powerball jackpots as of April 8, 2024:

What are the Top 10 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history?

The following Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots made the Top 10 biggest lottery jackpots in U.S. history, as of April 8, 2024.

