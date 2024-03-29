The Powerball jackpot is making history. Here's what to know for Saturday's drawing

Calling all Cincinnati Powerball players: The next jackpot winner will claim close to $1 billion.

The jackpot for Saturday's drawing is worth an estimated $935 million, or $449.7 million in cash. It's the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

Here's everything Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky players need to know about the Saturday, March 30, Powerball drawing. Check back here after 11 p.m. ET for the winning numbers.

Ohio Powerball players can buy tickets in stores and online.

Powerball 3/30/24

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, March 30, at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The jackpot is the fifth-largest in game history: $935 million, or $449.7 million in cash.

If there is a winner Saturday, that ticketholder will have two choices when claiming their jackpot: an annuitized prize worth an estimated $935 million, or a lump sum payment estimated at $452.3 million. Both of these amounts are pre-taxes. When selecting the annuity option, the winner receives one immediate payment, followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Was there a Powerball winner?

There were three Match 5 $1 million winners in the Wednesday, March 27, drawing. Those tickets were sold in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Who won the last Powerball jackpot?

A ticketholder in Michigan won the last Powerball jackpot, worth $842.4 million, on Jan. 1. Saturday's drawing will mark the 38th drawing in the current jackpot run.

Can you buy Powerball tickets online?

You can order Powerball tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia.

The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Where to buy Powerball tickets

The Powerball is played in 45 states, including Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, and in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. You do not have to be a U.S. citizen or U.S. resident to play Powerball.

You can purchase tickets at gas stations, convenience stores and supermarkets in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Sales cut-off times vary by one to two hours before the drawing, depending on the selling jurisdiction.

You can also purchase tickets in Ohio through the Ohio Lottery website, www.ohiolottery.com.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms and conditions.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Powerball jackpot creeps toward $1 billion. What to know for Saturday