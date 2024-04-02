Powerball jackpot jumps to $1.09 billion

Powerball lottery ticket cards are on a rack at a gas station in Houston, Texas on November 4, 2022. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

April 2 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot climbed to above $1 billion for Wednesday night's drawing after no winner was selected on Monday.

Powerball officials said the new jackpot of $1.09 billion is the fourth largest in the game's history and the ninth largest in U.S. lottery history.

There were no matches in Monday's drawing of white balls 19, 24, 40, 42, 56 and Powerball 23 with $975 million on the line.

The jackpot comes after single ticket in Michigan won a $1.13 billion jackpot offered by Mega Millions on March 27.

"For lotteries, this is our second consecutive week of being able to offer players an advertised jackpot over $1 billion," said Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group chair and Pennsylvania Lottery executive director, said in a statement.

"If you're thinking of buying a ticket for Wednesday's Powerball drawing, please keep in mind it only takes one ticket to win, and a portion of your ticket sale will stay in our state to support good causes."

The jackpot total of $1.09 billion surpassed the former No. 4 record of $1.08 billion after Monday's drawing. The Powerball jackpot record was set in 2022 when one ticket in California won a $2.04 billion prize.

Mega Millions will hold their drawing on Tuesday with a grand jackpot of $36 million with a cash prize of $17.1 million.