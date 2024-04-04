Powerball jackpot hits estimated $1.23 billion. Here's when the next drawing is

Another Powerball drawing, and another day without a winner of the more than $1 billion jackpot.

There was no big winner on Wednesday night's drawing for $1.09 billion pushing the latest jackpot to the game's fourth largest drawing of all-time and making it eighth largest lottery prize in the U.S. after no one matched all six numbers. It is also one of the longest running streaks without a jackpot winner, according to powerball.com. The last jackpot was won on New Year’s Day in Michigan.

Take a look at the winning numbers for the Wednesday, April 3, and when you have another chance of winning it big.

Powerball winning numbers 4/3/24

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing were 11, 38, 41, 62, 65, and the Powerball is 15. The Power Play was 3X.

Did someone win the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday, April 3?

No one woke up to the $1.09 billion win, but nine tickets did match all five white balls in last night’s Powerball drawing to win $1 million prizes. The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in California (2), Georgia, Massachusetts (2), Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina and Washington.

Another 64 tickets won $50,000 prizes and 17 tickets won $150,000 prizes.

When time is the next Powerball drawing?

You have some time to grab a ticket. The next drawing is Saturday, April 6.

The Powerball jackpot drawings are held three times per week at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

What is the Powerball up to?

Saturday's jackpot is currently estimated at $1.23 billion, with a cash option of $595.1 million.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot?

The overall odds of winning any prize in Powerball are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

When was the last $1 billion Powerball jackpot?

The last Powerball jackpot over $1 billion was won on Oct. 11, 2023. The winning ticket was sold in California and the prize was $1.765 billion.

How much is a Powerball lottery ticket?

A single Powerball ticket costs $2. Pay an additional $1 to add the Power Play for a chance to multiply all Powerball winnings except for the jackpot. Players can also add the Double Play for one more $1 to have a second chance at winning $10 million.

What is the biggest Powerball jackpot in history?

The largest ever jackpot in Powerball broke the $2 billion mark. Here are the all-time top 10 Powerball jackpots, according to powerball.com:

$2.04 billion — Nov. 7, 2022; California. $1.765 billion — Oct. 11, 2023; California. $1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.23 billion — April 6, 2024; TBD. $1.08 billion — July 19, 2023; California. $842 million — Jan. 1, 2024; Michigan. $768.4 million — March 27, 2019; Wisconsin. $758.7 million — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts. $754.6 million — Feb. 6, 2023; Washington. $731.1 million — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.

Top 10 all time U.S. lottery jackpots

Here are the nation's all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com:

$2.04 billion, Powerball — Nov. 7, 2022; California. $1.765 billion, Powerball — Oct. 11, 2023; California. $1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.58 billion, Mega Millions — Aug. 8, 2023; Florida. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois. $1.23 billion, Powerball — TBA $1.1 billion, Mega Millions — March 26, 2024; New Jersey. $1.08 billion, Powerball — July 19, 2023; California.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: When is the next Powerball drawing? Here's when and how much it costs