Powerball jackpot hits $443 million for Saturday, March 2 lottery drawing. How to play

After no grand prize winner from Wednesday's drawing, the Powerball jackpot for Saturday now sits at $443 million with a cash value of $212.3 million.

Ready to try your luck with Powerball? Here's everything you need to know.

Powerball winning numbers 2/28/24

The winning numbers from Wednesday's drawing were 16-26-29-38-50 and the Powerball was 6. The Power Play was 2X.

Did anyone win Powerball drawing, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024?

While there was no grand prize winner, there was a Match 5 plus Powerplay winner worth $2 million in New Jersey.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next drawing will be Saturday, March 2, at 10:59 p.m. ET.

In Delaware, tickets may be purchased until 9:45 p.m. ET on the day of the drawing.

In New Jersey and Pennsylvania, you can purchase tickets until 9:59 p.m.

What days are the Powerball drawings? What time does Powerball go off?

Powerball drawings are held three times a week, every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

How much are Powerball tickets?

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

In Pennsylvania, you can buy tickets online: www.pailottery.com/games/draw-games/.

Tickets can be bought online as well in New Jersey: njlotto.com.

To play, select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

To win, match one of the nine ways to win:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

There's a chance to have your winnings increased two, three, four, five and 10 times through the Power Play for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

All prizes are set cash amounts, except for the grand prize. In California, prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel, meaning it's determined by the sales and the number of winners.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball grand prize are 1 in 292,201,338. The odds for the lowest prize, $4 for one red Powerball, are 1 in 38.32.

According to Powerball, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.87, based on a $2 play and rounded to two decimal places.

What is the largest Powerball jackpot?

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.765 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 – CA $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $842 million – Jan. 1, 2024 – MI $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

