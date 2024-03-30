Powerball jackpot grows to $935 million ahead of Saturday drawing

An electronic message board displays Powerball and Mega Millions lottery jackpots in New York

(Reuters) - Lottery players trying to beat Powerball's long odds will know on Saturday night whether they have scored the winning ticket and a whopping $935 million jackpot.

The prize, now the fifth-largest in the history of the game according to lottery officials, has been growing steadily since the last Powerball winner hit the jackpot on New Year's Day 2024.

A win at the Saturday drawing would break a string of 37 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

Should a winner choose to accept it in a single lump sum, the prize carries a cash value of about $452.3 million, lottery officials said.

The purse at stake on Saturday was still below the over $1.1 billion jackpot won in another lottery's drawing, the Mega Million, and well below the largest single lottery prize total in U.S. history.

That came in November 2022 when a lone ticket holder in California won a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot.

To win the lottery, winner or winners must match the correct six numbers on a $2 ticket. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

To win the Powerball jackpot, players need to overcome steep odds, listed as one in 292.2 million by lottery officials.

The drawing will be held on Saturday night at 10:59 pm ET (3:59 GMT).

(Reporting by Maria Caspani, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)