Powerball jackpot grows to $687M while Pennsylvania Lottery upgrades system

TechCrunch

Ingrid -- a startup out of Stockholm, Sweden, not this writer (unfortunately) -- has raised €21 million, or just under $23 million, to fuel the growth of a business aiming to improve the last, messy mile of online shopping, delivery. It can cost a lot (both to buyers and sellers); the process feels very out of everyone's hands especially when something goes wrong (especially annoying when we've paid for that 'privilege'); it can feel like it has undue environmental impact; and it's been turned into a competitive edge by behemoths like Amazon with its Prime memberships offering 'free' shipping, making it something any other retailers will be forever chasing with a direct hit to their margins. "Delivery is the biggest unsolved puzzle is delivery part," Piotr Zaleski, Ingrid's co-founder and CEO said in an interview.