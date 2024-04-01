Powerball jackpot climbs to $975 million

Lottery fever has been hitting Southern California for the last week, and it’s expected to stay that way through at least Monday’s Powerball draw.

There were no winning tickets sold for Saturday’s draw, meaning Monday’s jackpot will be worth $975 million, marking the fifth-largest prize in history. There have been 30 consecutive Powerball draws without a main prize victor.

The national lotteries have swelled to historic jackpot amounts over the past week. On March 26, someone from New Jersey had a lucky ticket worth $1.13 billion.

Although no one from Southern California has won the main prize in the national lotteries of late, a couple of lucky lotto players did win a significant amount of money.

A winning ticket from the March 23 Powerball draw worth $2.4 million that hit five out of the six numbers, excluding the Powerball number, was purchased at a 7-11 in the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles County.

Someone from Riverside County won roughly three-quarters of $1 million in the March 22 Mega Millions draw.

The latest SoCal winners come after two major jackpots were won by lottery players from the region last year.

Last Friday, the Southern California winner of last summer’s $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot was revealed.

The winning ticket was purchased in July 2023 by Yanira Alvarez at the Las Palmitas Mini Market located at 1205 Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles near the Skid Row neighborhood.

Her win ended a 39-draw jackpot run for Powerball and was the first of two back-to-back billion-dollar winning tickets sold in Southern California that year.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that a group of people purchased the winning ticket for a $1.76 billion jackpot in Kern County in October 2023. That was the second-largest prize in history.

Lottery jackpot winners are given the option of receiving the full amount in annual payments over 29 years or electing to take a lump sum payment, which is paid immediately, but less than the total jackpot amount.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.