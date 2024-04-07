Powerball jackpot claimed in Oregon but you may still be a winner. Here's how

The ticket for the $1.326 billion Powerball jackpot was won Saturday in Oregon, according to an announcement by Powerball, along with seven other $1 million winning tickets across the country.

The jackpot prize won in Oregon was the fourth-largest win in Powerball game history and the eighth-largest win in the history of U.S. lottery jackpot games. It was also the state's first jackpot win since a $150.4 million winning ticket was sold in 2018.

Despite missing out on the jackpot, Powerball players should still check to see if they can cash in on one of more than 4.5 million winning tickets that Powerball said were sold nationwide.

The seven $1 million tickets were sold in Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan and Wyoming, with an additional 26 winning tickets sold worth $150,000 and 81 for $50,000.

There are nine ways to win a prize ranging from $4 up to the advertised jackpot, and with the addition of a Power Play multiplier, players can multiply their non-jackpot prizes by two, three, four, five or 10 times the original amount. The multiplier is randomly selected before each drawing and the 10 times multiplier is only played when the advertised jackpot annuity is $150 million or less.

Without any multipliers, here's how you can win and how much:

One red Powerball number OR one red Powerball and one white ball number: $4

One red Powerball and two white ball numbers OR three white ball numbers: $7

One red Powerball and three white ball numbers OR four white ball numbers: $100

Four white ball numbers and the red Powerball: $50,000

Five white ball numbers: $1 million

Five white ball numbers and a red Powerball: Jackpot

While the odds of winning the jackpot prize are 1 in 292.2 million, the odds of winning any prize amount is 1 in 24.9, according to the Powerball website.

Tickets can be purchased for $2 per play and the Power Play multiplier can be added for $1.

The next drawing has an estimated jackpot of $20 million or a cash prize of $9.4 million and will take place at 7:59 MST Monday. The drawing will be livestreamed on Powerball.com.

