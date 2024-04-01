Powerball jackpot approaches $1 billion. When is the next drawing?

The Powerball jackpot is nearing $1 billion - and no, this is not an April Fools joke. The jackpot is now estimated at $975 million for Monday night's drawing with an estimated cash value of $471.7 million. This is Powerball’s fifth-largest jackpot and biggest advertised jackpot this year, according to lottery officials.

Saturday's winning numbers were 12, 13, 33, 50 and 52. The Powerball was 23, and the Power Play was 3X. Powerball drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST. Drawings can be viewed live at powerball.com/watch-drawing.

Although there was no jackpot winner for Saturday's drawing, more than 2.3 million tickets won cash prizes. Four tickets matched all five white balls and won $1 million prizes. The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

The Powerball jackpot was last won in the Jan. 1 drawing, when a ticket purchased in Michigan matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a grand prize worth $842.4 million. Since then, there have been 38 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner, according to lottery officials. Monday's drawing will be the 39th drawing in the jackpot run.

If a player wins the jackpot in Monday’s drawing, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $975 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $471.7 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5-percent each year, according to lottery officials.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 billion, Nov. 7, 2022: Won in California $1.765 billion, Oct. 11, 2023: Won in California $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee $1.08 billion, July 19, 2023: Won in California $975 million (estimated), April 1, 2024 $842.4 million, Jan. 1, 2024: Won in Michigan $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts $754.6 million, Feb. 6, 2023: Won in Washington $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland

