Powerball jackpot up to $1 billion (no joke). What to know before drawing

It's not an April Fools' joke: The Powerball jackpot is up to $1 billion.

A lucky ticketholder could claim the prize in Monday's drawing. The cash value of the jackpot is worth approximately $483.8 million. It's the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

Here's everything Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky players need to know about the Monday, April 1, Powerball drawing. Check back here after 11 p.m. ET to see the winning numbers.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday, April 1, for $1 billion.

Powerball drawing 4/1/24

The next Powerball drawing is Monday, April 1, at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The jackpot is the fifth-largest in game history: $1 billion, or $483.8 million in cash.

If there is a winner Monday, that ticketholder will have two choices when claiming their jackpot: an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1 billion, or a lump sum payment estimated at $483.8 million. Both of these amounts are pre-taxes. When selecting the annuity option, the winner receives one immediate payment, followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Was there a Powerball winner?

There were four Match 5 $1 million winners in the Saturday, March 30, drawing. Those tickets were sold in Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Who won the last Powerball jackpot?

A ticketholder in Michigan won the last Powerball jackpot, worth $842.4 million, on Jan. 1.

Can you buy Powerball tickets online?

You can order Powerball tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia.

The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Where to buy Powerball tickets

The Powerball is played in 45 states, including Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, and in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. You do not have to be a U.S. citizen or U.S. resident to play Powerball.

You can purchase tickets at gas stations, convenience stores and supermarkets in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Sales cut-off times vary by one to two hours before the drawing, depending on the selling jurisdiction.

You can also purchase tickets in Ohio through the Ohio Lottery website, www.ohiolottery.com.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms and conditions.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Powerball jackpot up to $1 billion (no joke). What to know