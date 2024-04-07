Powerball drawing for Saturday, April 6, 2024, delayed for 'pre-draw procedures'

The Powerball drawing for Saturday, April 6, 2024, has been delayed, according to the Powerball website.

One participating lottery needs additional time to complete required pre-draw procedures, according to a news release.

"Powerball game rules require that every single ticket sold nationwide be checked and verified against two different computer systems before the winning numbers are drawn," according to the release. "This is done to ensure that every ticket sold for the Powerball drawing has been accounted for and has an equal chance to win. Tonight, we have one jurisdiction that needs extra time to complete that pre-draw process."

Drawings are usually held at 10:59 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The jackpot for Saturday's drawing was estimated at $1.3 billion ($608.9 million cash value.) It's the fourth largest jackpot in the game's history.

Powerball players should hold onto their tickets and when the required pre-draw procedures are complete, the drawing will be performed.

The drawing will be live streamed on Powerball.com and the winning numbers and recorded video of the drawing will be posted on the Powerball website and YouTube channel.

Powerball also experienced a drawing delay for security protocols in 2022. The drawing for Nov. 7, 2022, finally took place nine hours after the scheduled time. The jackpot for that drawing was a world record $2.04 billion.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Powerball drawing for Saturday, April 6, 2024, delayed