Ohio (WJW) – Saturday night’s Powerball drawing was good to Ohio!

Lottery officials confirm, one lucky ticket sold in Franklin County is worth $2 million and another lucky ticket sold in Belmont County is worth $250,000. Not too shabby!

The winning $2 million ticket was purchased at a Circle K in Columbus. It wasn’t immediately clear which Circle K location sold the winning ticket. According to the Ohio Lottery website, there are nine Circle K lottery retailers in the city.

The ticket worth $250,000 was sold at a Bell Store in Barnesville, located on E. Main Street.

The numbers drawn on Saturday were: 30-36-49-52-63+16.

No one was lucky enough to hit the Powerball jackpot, which means it now climbs to an estimated $532 million with the next drawing on Monday night.

Good luck!

