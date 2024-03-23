Powerball drawing 3/23/24:Still time to get tickets for $750M jackpot

You still have time to buy tickets for the next Powerball drawing.

Saturday's Powerball drawing boasts a jackpot of $750 million with a cash option of $360.8 million.

Come back and check winning winning numbers for the Saturday, March 23, 2024 drawing at 11 p.m. ET. Here's what you need to know to play the game.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next drawing is Saturday, March 23, at 10:59 p.m. ET.

What is the cutoff for buying Powerball tickets?

Sales cut-off times vary by selling jurisdiction. In Kentucky and Ohio, ticket sales close at 10 p.m. ET on the day of the drawing. In Indiana, tickets must be purchased by 9:58 PM ET. Please check with your local lottery for more information. Powerball drawings take place three times a week: Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

What is the Powerball jackpot up to?

What are the odds of winning Powerball?

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Where to buy Powerball tickets

The Powerball is played in 45 states, including Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, and in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. You do not have to be a U.S. citizen or U.S. resident to play Powerball.

You can purchase tickets at gas stations, convenience stores and supermarkets in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Sales cut-off times vary by one to two hours before the drawing, depending on the selling jurisdiction.

You can also purchase tickets in Ohio through the Ohio Lottery website, www.ohiolottery.com.

How to play the Powerball

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

To play, select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

To win, match one of the 9 Ways to Win:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

What is Powerball Power Play?

There's a chance to have your winnings increased two, three, four, five and 10 times through the Power Play for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

All prizes are set cash amounts, except for the grand prize. In California, prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel, meaning it's determined by the sales and the number of winners.

Top 10 largest Powerball jackpots in history

$2.04 billion: Nov. 2022 (California). $1.765 billion: Oct. 2023 (California). $1.586 billion: Jan. 2016 (California, Florida, Tennessee). $1.08 billion: July 2023 (California). $842.2 million: Jan. 2024 (Michigan). $768.4 million: March 2019 (Wisconsin). $758.7 million: Aug. 2017 (Massachusetts). $754.6 million: Feb. 2023 (Washington). $731.1 million: Jan. 2021 (Maryland). $699.8 million: Oct. 2021 (California).

