Powerball drawing 3/2/24: How to play for $443M jackpot

There was no grand prize winner during Wednesday's Powerball drawing, which means the jackpot continues to grow.

The current Powerball jackpot is an estimated $443 million with a cash option of $212.3 million. The next drawing is Saturday, March 2, at 10:59 pm ET.

Here's how to play Powerball and what to know about the next drawing.

What is the Powerball jackpot up to?

When is the next Powerball drawing?

What time is the Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings take place three times a week, every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

What are the odds of winning Powerball?

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Where to buy Powerball tickets

The Powerball is played in 45 states, including Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, and in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. You do not have to be a U.S. citizen or U.S. resident to play Powerball.

You can purchase tickets at gas stations, convenience stores and supermarkets in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Sales cut-off times vary by one to two hours before the drawing, depending on the selling jurisdiction.

You can also purchase tickets in Ohio through the Ohio Lottery website, ohiolottery.com.

How to play the Powerball

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

To play, select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

To win, match one of the 9 Ways to Win:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

There's a chance to have your winnings increased two, three, four, five and 10 times through the Power Play for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

All prizes are set cash amounts, except for the grand prize. In California, prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel, meaning it's determined by the sales and the number of winners.

Top 10 largest Powerball jackpots in history

$2.04 billion: Nov. 2022 (California). $1.765 billion: Oct. 2023 (California). $1.586 billion: Jan. 2016 (California, Florida, Tennessee). $1.08 billion: July 2023 (California). $842.2 million: Jan. 2024 (Michigan). $768.4 million: March 2019 (Wisconsin). $758.7 million: Aug. 2017 (Massachusetts). $754.6 million: Feb. 2023 (Washington). $731.1 million: Jan. 2021 (Maryland). $699.8 million: Oct. 2021 (California).

