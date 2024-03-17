Powerball drawing 3/16/24: Check winning numbers for $600M jackpot

Check your Powerball ticket to see if you're a winner!

Saturday's Powerball drawing boasted a jackpot of $600 million with a cash option of $285.9 million.

See the winning numbers for the Saturday, March 16, Powerball drawing and learn more about the game below.

The latest Powerball drawing was Saturday, March 16.

Powerball winning numbers: 3/16/24

The winning numbers in the Saturday, March 16, Powerball drawing were 12, 23, 44, 57 and 61. The red Powerball was 5, and the Power Play was 2X.

The next drawing will be held Monday, March 18.

What is the Powerball jackpot up to?

When is the next Powerball drawing?

What time is the Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings take place three times a week: Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

What are the odds of winning Powerball?

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Where to buy Powerball tickets

The Powerball is played in 45 states, including Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, and in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. You do not have to be a U.S. citizen or U.S. resident to play Powerball.

You can purchase tickets at gas stations, convenience stores and supermarkets in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Sales cut-off times vary by one to two hours before the drawing, depending on the selling jurisdiction.

You can also purchase tickets in Ohio through the Ohio Lottery website, www.ohiolottery.com.

How to play the Powerball

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

To play, select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

To win, match one of the 9 Ways to Win:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

What is Powerball Power Play?

There's a chance to have your winnings increased two, three, four, five and 10 times through the Power Play for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

All prizes are set cash amounts, except for the grand prize. In California, prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel, meaning it's determined by the sales and the number of winners.

Top 10 largest Powerball jackpots in history

$2.04 billion: Nov. 2022 (California). $1.765 billion: Oct. 2023 (California). $1.586 billion: Jan. 2016 (California, Florida, Tennessee). $1.08 billion: July 2023 (California). $842.2 million: Jan. 2024 (Michigan). $768.4 million: March 2019 (Wisconsin). $758.7 million: Aug. 2017 (Massachusetts). $754.6 million: Feb. 2023 (Washington). $731.1 million: Jan. 2021 (Maryland). $699.8 million: Oct. 2021 (California).

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Powerball drawing 3/16/24: See winning numbers for $600M jackpot