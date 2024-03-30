Powerball’s $1.08B Jackpot Winner Revealed After 8 Months

California Lottery officials have finally named the winner is July’s $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot as Yanira Alvarez from Los Angeles.

Alvarez’s winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24, and the red Powerball 24.

Her winning ticket, which she purchased from Las Palmitas Mini Market ended a 39-draw jackpot run for Powerball and was the first of two back-to-back billion-dollar winning tickets sold in California.

The other win happened roughly three months later, in Oct. 2023, when a $1.76 billion Powerball ticket was sold at Midway Market in Frazier Park.

Theodorus “Theo” Struyck, 65, represents the group that won that prize.

In 2022, the largest Powerball jackpot in history, worth an estimated $2.04 billion dollars, was also claimed by a California Lottery player.

California law mandates jackpot winners be named along with their location.

Every jackpot winner in California has the option of taking the final jackpot total over 30 annual payments or the cash value of the prize up front—Alvarez chose the latter.

This weekend’s Powerball jackpot is a projected $935 million with an estimated corresponding cash value of $449.7 million.

