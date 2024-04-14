Power temporarily out in some parts of Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Power was temporarily out for just under an hour Saturday evening. The power went out just after 8pm and restored before 9pm. According to the AEP Texas Outage Map, homes and businesses on both sides of South 14th and Winters Freeway were affected. That area extending north to at least South 7th and East just a few blocks past Pioneer drive. It is unknown at this point what caused the outage.

