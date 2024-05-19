Power still out in much of Houston as heat rises; Kansas faces high wind risk

Hundreds of thousands of Texans continued to swelter in unrelenting heat and humidity Sunday as a fleet of utility workers tried to restore electricity three days after a derecho and a few tornadoes slammed the Houston area, leaving seven dead.

The heat index – what the temperature feels like – is expected to increase in the Houston region each day through the first half of the week, reaching into the triple digits on Tuesday and Wednesday. The largest electricity provider in the region, CenterPoint Energy, estimated that 80% of its 2.6 million customers would have power restored by Sunday night.

Meanwhile, more than 9 million people face a slight to moderate risk for more severe weather on Sunday afternoon and evening as the National Weather Service reported the possibility of a similar high wind derecho event in central Kansas. A slight risk of severe weather extends northward from Oklahoma into South Dakota, across western Nebraska and into the northwest corner of Missouri.

More than 30 million people in the U.S. face a risk of thunderstorms or severe weather on Sunday afternoon and evening, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Destructive winds of 80-100 mph may occur, and localized extreme gusts of more than 100 mph are possible, starting from 2-4 p.m. Central Time, the weather service said. That could include very large hail and a few tornadoes.

A slight risk of severe weather also is forecast for the Southeast Florida coast from north of Cape Canaveral south to Miami.

A heat advisory is also in effect for the South Florida region on Sunday, and a heat index of 106-110 is possible in Miami and the Florida Keys.

The weather service warned Sunday that "intense summer-like heat" will continue across the Central U.S. from southern Texas into the southern High Plains on Monday and Tuesday, with possibly record-breaking temperatures soaring into the triple digits.

The heat index – what the heat feels like – was already creeping into the triple digits in South Florida by 9 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Houston storm toppled high voltage towers

The derecho storm in Texas on Thursday evening toppled high voltage towers and trees and took out electrical lines throughout the region, causing an estimated $5 billion or more in damage.

The city of Houston posted on X Sunday morning, that it will be working to determine "if Houstonians can safely return to work downtown or should work from home Monday." Besides the restoration of electricity, the city said its priorities are on providing ice, water and cooling centers to affected residents.

On Saturday night, CenterPoint Energy said more than 2,000 employees and 5,000 contractors were working in the region. They expect to have storm-related restorations "substantially completed" by Wednesday evening.

Prioritizing key public safety facilities such as hospitals, police and fire departments and water treatment plants, the company stated it restored about 60% of the outages – more than 550,000 customers − in the first 48 hours after the storm.

"We made progress overnight but there is still more work to be done," the company posted on X on Sunday morning. "Crews − including the mutual assistance support − are rolling out across the city to continue the work of getting power back on to the remaining impacted customers."

On Saturday, Lynnae Wilson, the company's senior vice president for electric business, said: “We understand the higher temperatures we are experiencing across Houston and surrounding communities make getting the lights and air conditioning back on even more important."

Electricity also remains out for about 3,800 customers in western Louisiana, which also caught a piece of Thursday's storms.

In addition to the powerful straight-line winds that battered Southeast Texas, the weather service confirmed at least two tornadoes, including an EF-1 with winds 86-110 mph near Pine Island, Texas, and another tornado near Cypress, Texas, in Harris County.

What is a derecho?

A derecho is a widespread wind storm associated with bands of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms, that may be referred to as bow echoes and squall lines.

A derecho can produce destruction similar to a tornado, but the damage typically occurs in one direction along a relatively straight path, referred to as "straight line wind damage," according to the weather service's Storm Prediction Center.

By the weather service definition, derecho wind damage extends at least 400 miles and is at least 60 miles wide with gusts of more 58 mph along most of its length with pockets of winds higher than 75 mph.

The word "derecho" was first used by Gustavus Hinrichs, a physics professor at the University of Iowa, to illustrate the difference between such wind storms and tornadoes, the storm prediction center said.

