Who has power? See latest storm outages from Kentucky Utilities, Blue Grass Energy

A line of cutting storms swept Central Kentucky Tuesday morning, bringing with it damaging winds, rain and the possibility of tornadoes.

As of 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, a swath of power outages had been reported in Lexington and several other cities. Kentucky Utilities was reporting 140 events across its coverage region, with an estimated 13,795 customers without power. Blue Grass Energy was similarly reporting outages affecting 4,148 customers across 59 separate events.

PowerOutage.us, another online tracker, reported 22,639 customers statewide without power as of just after 10 a.m.

If you’ve lost power at your home or business and are wondering about your neighbors, restoration time or how to report downed lines, we’ve rounded up some information.

Below are outage maps for the Lexington area, including one from Kentucky Utilities Co., and links to find maps for Blue Grass Energy and multiple Kentucky electric cooperatives.

Branches are down on power lines after a storm passed through Lexington, Ky., on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

Kentucky Utilities Co.

To see this map on the KU website, click here. Customers can report a power outage by texting “OUTAGE” to 454358, calling 800-981-0600, by logging into their online account or with KU’s mobile app.

Blue Grass Energy and other co-ops

Blue Grass Energy is reporting outages via map online here. Members can report an outage online or by calling 888-655-4243.

For other electrical co-ops serving Kentucky, find the Kentucky Electric Cooperatives outage map here. Members must report outages directly to their co-op.

