Power restored to most after Friday outages: Consumers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The lights are back on this Saturday afternoon for most of the 85,000 Consumers Energy customers who lost power Friday afternoon and evening, the utility has reported.

In addition to a windstorm on Friday, a fire on the same afternoon at a Calhoun County electrical substation caused thousands of outages, including for about 3,400 customers in neighboring Eaton County, 6 News media partner WOOD TV-8 reported.

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, Consumers Energy’s outage map shows that fewer than 20 customers in the Olivet area are still without power.

Elsewhere, the strong wind gusts on Friday caused tens of thousands of outages, mostly in the West Michigan area.

