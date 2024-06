UPDATE: Power restored to most in Champaign County

UPDATE @ 1:10 p.m.:

Over 200 AES Ohio customers in Champaign County are still without power on Friday.

As of 1:10 p.m., 255 customers remained without power.

At the height of the outage, over 1,500 AES Ohio customers were impacted.

The outage appears to be near the St. Paris area.

AES Ohio is still investigating the cause, a spokesperson confirmed.