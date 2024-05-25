Power restored in Lower Paxton

(WHTM) – Nearly 1,700 PPL Electric Utilities customers in Dauphin County were without power after a gusty storm rolled through the area Saturday afternoon.

The Allentown-based utility said 1,689 customers were without power in Lower Paxton Township, east of Harrisburg around of 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

The cause was listed as a tripped breaker or blown fuse and crews expected to have power restored by 5:30 p.m.

Power was restored around 2:45 p.m., however.

No other significant outages were reported by PPL, FirstEnergy, or its subsidiaries in the Midstate.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.