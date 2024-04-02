Power restored to AES Ohio customers in Greene County

Apr. 1—Service has been restored to thousands of AES Ohio customers after a large outage was reported in Greene County early Monday afternoon.

As of 3:04 p.m., the company was reporting three outages. Shortly after 12:30 p.m. there were 9,750 outages in Greene County, with majority in the Fairborn area, according to the AES Ohio Outage Map.

It is not clear what caused the outage, according to the company.

Anyone experiencing an outage can report it to AES Ohio online at aes-ohio.com/outages or by calling 877-4OUTAGE (877-468-8243).