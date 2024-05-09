Power restoration efforts continue after tornado rips through Darke County

Crews are working to restore power in Darke County after Tuesday’s storms.

>>PHOTOS: Storm damage in the Miami Valley

>>Thousands still in the dark after devastating tornadoes rip through region

As News Center 7 reported Wednesday at 11 p.m., some people in Darke County still have power but others remain in the dark.

AES Ohio said on social media that crews are still working to restore power in Darke County.

“Darke County was heavily impacted after yesterday’s storms,” the power company said. “Crews are working round the clock to safely restore power. Restoration efforts may continue into the evening or early morning hours.”

As of 2:20 a.m., there are 104 AES Ohio Darke County customers without power in Darke County, according to its online outage map.

>>NWS confirms 10 tornadoes hit the region Tuesday night

News Center 7 also reported that Greenville City Schools will be closed again on Thursday after storms ripped through the area.

The National Weather Service said an EF1 tornado touched down in Greenville and traveled 11.9 miles in 18 minutes. Estimated wind speeds for this tornado maxed out at 110 mph. It was approximately 800 yards wide.

Neighbors told News Center 7 that AES Ohio hopes to get the power back on as early as Thursday but are prepared if it takes longer.

For more on AES Ohio’s restoration process, visit this website.

Darke county was heavily impacted after yesterday's storms. Crews are working round the clock to safely restore power. Restoration efforts may continue into the evening or early morning hours. Learn more about our restoration process: https://t.co/CZibiu0sAD — AES Ohio (@AESOhio) May 8, 2024

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Severe Weather Greenville

New Bremen Funnel Cloud

New Bremen Funnel Cloud

Severe Weather Greenville

Severe Weather Greenville

Severe Weather Greenville

New Bremen Funnel Cloud

New Bremen Funnel Cloud

Severe Weather Greenville

Severe Weather Greenville

Severe Weather New Bremen

Severe Weather Greenville

Severe Weather Greenville

Severe Weather New Bremen

Severe Weather New Bremen

Severe Weather Greenville

Severe Weather Greenville

Severe Weather New Bremen

Severe Weather Butler County

Severe Weather Greenville

Severe Weather New Bremen

Severe Weather Greenville

Severe Weather Greenville

Severe Weather Butler County

Severe Weather Butler County

Severe Weather Butler County

Severe Storm Greenville

Severe Storm New Bremen

Severe Storm Greenville

Severe Storm Greenville

Severe Storm Greenville

Severe Storm Greenville

Severe Storm Greenville

Severe Storm Greenville

Severe Storm Piqua

Severe Storm Greenville

Greenville Weather Damage

Greenville Weather Damage

Greenville Weather Damage

Greenville Weather Damage