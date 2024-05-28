Power restoration efforts continue

May 27—Power has been restored to 65% of the Claremore area as of Monday afternoon, according to a media release.

"The hardest hit areas are still without power, but crews are working around the clock to repair damage," City Manager John Feary said in the release.

Electricity has been down throughout the area following a late Saturday storm, which spawned a tornado.

"We are grateful for the support of public power communities who responded to a call for mutual aid," Feary said. "GRDA, Edmond, Miami, Skiatook, Stillwater, Tahlequah, Pryor and the City of Siloam Springs, Arkansas are members of the Municipal Electric Systems of Oklahoma (MESO) and crucial in supporting municipal electric systems during times of need."

The release also stated:

— The 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew has been extended through June 1.

— City and county officials request residents stack green waste debris, such as tree limbs and brush, in lengths of 10 feet or less next to the road for pickup, ensuring it is away from gas and water meters. While a plan for public disposal and pickup is being developed, there is currently no public disposal site available.

— Starting Tuesday, the city of Claremore will open its community center (2301 N. Sioux) as a cooling station and recreational space for residents.

— Updates can be found at visit claremore.com/weatheralerts/.