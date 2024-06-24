A power plant once split this East Austin neighborhood. Now the community is reclaiming it

When Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon first moved to East Austin’s Holly neighborhood in 1994, his home sat just a half-dozen blocks from the power plant. It was industrial. Loud.

As a runner, Sanhueza-Lyon took advantage of the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail, the multiuse path that traces a ring around Lady Bird Lake. But instead of running on the portion of trail near his Holly home, he’d drive west of Interstate 35.

“I tended to stay away from the power plant because it wasn't a pleasant area to be around on the trail,” he said.

Built beginning in 1958, the Holly Power Plant drew decades of fierce protest from the predominantly Mexican American community in which it was wedged. In 2007, the city finally decommissioned it. Since then, Austin’s Trail Conservancy, the nonprofit that oversees the Butler trail, has been transforming the site back into parkland. This fall, the conservancy will break ground on two long-awaited projects in the area.

Junior Jimenez fishes near the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail on the north side of Lady Bird Lake on Saturday. Since the Holly Power Plant was shut down, the area has been more peaceful.

‘Complete in a way it never was before’

Before the Holly plant was demolished, trailgoers like Sanhueza-Lyon had to navigate streets around the industrial site to connect to the eastern portion of the Butler trail.

Now that’s changing. A waterfront path completed in 2022 blazes through the old plant, connecting the east end of Butler with the beginning of the west.

The reclaimed parkland is a blank slate that conservancy CEO Hanna Cofer is audibly excited about.

“The trail’s complete in a way it never was before,” she said.

Sanhueza-Lyon, in addition to being a longtime Holly resident, is a photojournalist who once worked at the American-Statesman. Now, as a member of the Holly Shores design team, he’s working on a project to preserve Holly’s history by interviewing and taking photos of people from the community.

Once the site of a controversial power plant, the Holly Shores section of the Butler trail is reshaping East Austin.

These days, Sanhueza-Lyon said he’s seeing more neighbors walking to the Butler trail from their houses. On his own jaunts, he marvels at the trees growing on the palimpsest of the old power plant.

Now the conservancy is moving forward on further improvements.

Breaking ground on a $25M pedestrian bridge

Longhorn Dam, which formed Lady Bird Lake as a cooling reservoir for the Holly Power Plant, is the last stretch of the Butler trail where users still have to navigate a major road. A $25 million project set to begin this fall is meant to be a remedy.

The new bridge will bypass the traffic by running parallel to Longhorn Dam over the lake. A third leg of the bridge will spring to the west, forming a wishbone shape.

Water from the Colorado River flows past Longhorn Dam at the east end of Lady Bird Lake on Saturday. A pedestrian bridge will be built in this area to keep runners, walkers and bicyclists safe from the traffic on Pleasant Valley Road.

Planning for the wishbone bridge began in 2018. Two years later, voters approved a bond proposal allocating $20 million for the project. Another $4 million from a federal grant arrived in April, filling budget shortfalls.

The Austin Trail Conservancy expects to break ground in August or September, Cofer said. Construction is estimated to last for two years.

A new pier for fishing on Lady Bird Lake

Construction of a new fishing pier near Holly is also projected to begin in August, Cofer said. The $2 million project will probably go up fast. Much of the structure will be built off-site and then floated into place on the lake.

All of the conservancy’s large projects are informed by extensive community engagement, Cofer said; this project arose from feedback that trailgoers wanted more spaces for fishing.

Close to a dozen species swim in Lady Bird Lake — from catfish to alligator gar — each of which has a special set of restrictions on what size is a keeper and how many can be taken home a day. Those regulations are set by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Junior Jimenez fishes near the Butler trail on Saturday. Trailgoers have said they want more spaces for fishing.

The conservancy’s new pier will be accessible to people with disabilities, and construction will patch holes in Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility on the surrounding trail, Cofer added.

Funding for the pier will come from a mixture of parkland dedication, a pool of money from fees paid by local developers, corporate sponsors and individual donors.

For future Holly projects, Cofer said parkland dedication funds probably wouldn’t be available. Instead, the conservancy will look for community-level grants and single donations.

The city gave the land that once sat beneath the power plant back to the Holly neighborhood. Now, Cofer said, individual contributions and family foundations will need to fuel most of the improvements.

Cyclists and runners traverse the Interstate 35 bridge over Lady Bird Lake earlier this month. More plans for safety from traffic near the Butler trail are in the works.

‘More like the trail on the other side of 35’

When he bought his home in Holly nearly 30 years ago, Sanhueza-Lyon said he was just a kid. The neighborhood raised him, he said, and as he grew up and changed, so did Holly.

Coffee shops grew more expensive. The bars did, too. Mariachi music used to play in the streets — those sounds have faded.

A rower rests beneath the I-35 bridge over Lady Bird Lake, part of the beautiful view from the Butler Trail, earlier this month.

There was a stark difference from one side of Interstate 35 to the other, Sanhueza-Lyon remembered.

“They used to call it the tortilla curtain,” he said. “It applied to the trail. It applied to city services. It applied to so many things back then.”

The Holly Power Plant became emblematic of that inequality: a physical barrier along the Butler trail.

“It had spills and explosions,” Cofer said. “And so it's kind of a blight on Austin.”

Today, instead of driving to the other side of town, Sanhueza-Lyon runs right through the decommissioned plant —on the east side of the Butler trail. He mused that the park’s recent improvements feel like a “wonderful, weird kind of semi-equity.”

On Friday, Sanhueza-Lyon noticed the trees growing at the new park, home to a new path and new life.

“It looks a lot more like the trail on the other side of 35 now,” he said.

