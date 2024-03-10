Power outages reported around Hanover during day of winds, snow squalls

Numerous power outages have been reported around Hanover during a day of high winds and snow squalls in York and Adams counties on Sunday.

According to FirstEnergy, over 5000 people in Hanover and Penn Township are without power, along with around 900 in McSherrystown, and around 900 in Oxford Township.

Numerous traffic lights, including those in Hanover's downtown Center Square, were without power.

When a traffic light is without power, drivers are supposed to treat the traffic light as a four-way stop, according to the Pennsylvania driver's manual.

As of 3 p.m. Sunday, power is expected to be restored around 6:00 p.m., according to the outage list.

A wind advisory had been issued for the area by the National Weather Service, from 8 a.m. Sunday, March 10, to 8 p.m. Sunday evening.

Multiple snow squalls passed through Hanover Borough, one of which occurred around 3 p.m. and led to visible snow on the ground for a short period of time.

A snow squall moves through Hanover Borough as seen on North Franklin Street Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Harrison Jones is the Hanover reporter for The Evening Sun. Contact him at hjones@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: Power outages reported around Hanover Borough during wind advisory