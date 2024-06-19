Power outages linger as temperatures soar

(WJW) – Two days in a row storms knocked out power in Northeast Ohio as temperatures continue to soar to dangerous levels.

As of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, FirstEnergy reported less than 1,000 outages remained in Ohio after Tuesday night storms

Forecast: Another 90°+ day with gusty storms

At the height of the outages on Tuesday night, FirstEnergy reported more than 31,000 customers without power statewide.

A spokesperson for the energy company released the following statement Wednesday morning:

We understand being without power is difficult, especially in this extreme heat. Many of our line workers have left their own families in the dark to work through these challenging conditions and restore power to about 3,000 customers in northeast Ohio who are without power. Our crews are out in full force, working around the clock in 16-hour shifts until every last customer is back up and running today. Lauren Siburkis, Supervisor, State & Regulatory Communications

On Monday, storms also knocked out power to more than 13,000 FirstEnergy customers.

FOX 8 has compiled a list of local cooling centers.

