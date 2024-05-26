Power outages for hundreds across Northeast Ohio

**See the latest weather forecast in the video above.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Thousands of Cuyahoga County residents were without power Sunday afternoon, FirstEnergy reported on its online outage tracker.

At first, more than 4,000 residents were without their lights and air conditioning as storms are hitting other parts of the state. But by 7:15 p.m. that number was down to 49 customers.

Tornado Warning canceled, thunderstorm advisories continue

The county is currently under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8:15 p.m.

Other areas were also affected by Sunday’s storms. Richland County had over 300 people without power at 7:30 p.m. Take a look at the online tracker right here.

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.

