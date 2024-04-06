Power outages: Work continues in northeast Wisconsin, but some will have to wait until Saturday

Power continues to be restored following this week's damaging winter storm, but some will have to wait until Saturday to get electricity.

Wisconsin Public Service says crews and hundreds of workers from around the Midwest have restored power to more than 106,000 customers, but its outage map still shows 8,656 customers to go as of 9:30 p.m. Friday.

WPS said Friday night it expects to restore power to 97% of its customers affected by the storm by the end of Friday night. The company said all affected customers will have power restored by the end of Saturday.

The remaining WPS outages by county, as of 9:30 p.m., are:

Brown: 239

Door: 2,005

Kewaunee: 15

Marathon: 1

Menominee: 3,136

Oconto: 1,107

Oneida: 1

Portage: 7

Meanwhile, Oconto Electric Cooperative says its crews will work until 10 p.m. Friday. The expectation was to have power restored Friday in the Morgan/Krakow area and the County E area near Little Suamico/Abrams. Crews were also working on the County M area near Lena/Coleman and the Stiles area, but no estimate of restoring power in those areas were provided.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Work continues on restoring power in northeast Wisconsin