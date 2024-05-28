Power outage scheduled along Interstate 15 in Mojave Desert

Southern California Edison officials have announced a 12-hour power outage along a stretch of Interstate 15 in the Mojave Desert

The power outage from 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 28 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29 will span 90 miles from Rasor Road to Halloran Summit Road on I-15, along with portions of Highway 127.

The power outage means no charging stations for electric vehicles, no gas stations, and no food or restaurants in Baker and the surrounding area, the company said.

Anyone traveling the area of I-15 is advised to plan accordingly.

Southern California Edison officials stated that the power outage will allow for the upgrading of equipment.

