UPDATE: Power restored following outage in Clark County

UPDATE: @ 1:20 a.m.

Power has been restored in Clark County following an outage late Thursday night.

Five Ohio Edison customers in Clark County remain without power as of 1:16 a.m., according to Ohio Edison’s outage map.

News Center 7 reported late Thursday night that the number was as high as 3,200 Ohio Edison customers.

The bulk of those outages were reported in Springfield.

-INITIAL REPORT-

A power outage reported in Clark County late Thursday night was affecting more than 3,200 First Energy customers.

More than 1,800 of the customers affected were in Springfield.

According to First Energy’s online outage page at 11:35 p.m.:

1,869 customers were in Springfield

852 customers were in Springfield Twp.

529 where were in Green Twp.

5 or fewer customers each in Harmony and Madison Twps.

We're working to learn what might have caused the power outage. We will update this developing report as we learn more.








