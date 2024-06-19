Power outage in Dauphin County

(WHTM) -Thousands are without power in Dauphin County on Wednesday afternoon amid a heat wave.

PPL reports there are about 2,300 customers without power in the county, primarily in Middle Paxton and Susquehanna Townships. A handful of customers in Harrisburg and Upper Paxton Township are also affected.

Those currently without air conditioning can visit one of several local cooling centers.

PPL estimates customers should have power restored by 4 p.m.

