West Side Market re-opens Sunday, after storm

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The West Side Market is open and operating regular hours Sunday, April 14, 2024. The market is open until 4 p.m. today.

Many people in parts of the area are still cleaning up storm damage from Friday night’s high winds that knocked out power to thousands of customers in NE Ohio.

One of those places that had still been dealing with a power outage Saturday was the West Side Market. which was forced to close Saturday.

Power is back on and the landmark opened at 10 a.m Sunday.

