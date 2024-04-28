Power outage affects PG&E customers in west Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Pacific Gas & Electric power outage created more than traffic headaches for thousands of busy commuters.

Multiple businesses were forced to close their doors on what would have been a busy shopping Saturday. One diner stayed open because of a gas stove.

“Doing some errands, trying to get some snacks for the boy, my kid, and for the wife,” said customer Ethan Flores. “Everything’s shut down. I was like, what’s going on?”

According to PG&E, the outage started around 10:30 am and affected more than 5,000 customers. Ethan Flores found out when he came to closed doors.

The FastTrip gas station off the Westside Parkway Coffee offramp said the power went out about 11 a.m., forcing them to close, but it came back on at 12:30 p.m.

It didn’t turn back on at the Rite Aid on Brimhall Road and Calloway Drive down the street.

Mister Car Wash off Calloway handles up to 1,200 vehicles a day, but no power means no pumps for water pressure and vaccums.

According to the PG&E outage map around 2 p.m., there were 93 outages affecting more than 4,700 people. Tanning salons were closed and beauty shops were closing early, but not the deli on Calloway and Brimhall.

“I can’t do some of the hot sandwiches, but our stove, our oven works it’s gas,” said owner of Caeser’s Deli, Anthony Belluomini. “Our hot water works, it’s gas. So, besides the cash register and the slicer, it’s pretty much business as usual.”

Ceasars’s Italian Delicatessen opened in 1971. Owner Anthony Belluomini took over the deli his dad started and they’re staying open during the 8 hour outage.

The deli was able to stay open because of patient customers, and staff taking cash, checks and credit card numbers.

At last report, PG&E has restored power.

