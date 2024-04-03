Power lines down on highway shut down I-75
Severe storms knocked power lines into I-75, shutting down all lanes and backing up traffic for miles.
Severe storms knocked power lines into I-75, shutting down all lanes and backing up traffic for miles.
The NHTSA blames distraction, intoxicated drivers, no seatbelts, and speeding for the stubbornly high number of traffic deaths.
Even occasional United flyers can get good use out of the airline's Explorer Card. See all its perks
February's JOLTS report showed the labor market has remained in a strong position while the Federal Reserve holds interest rates at multidecade highs.
The Orioles, Yankees and Rangers round out the top five of our inaugural 2024 power rankings.
Looking to add a new drill to your toolbox? The best-selling power drill on Amazon is on sale for 45% off right now, bringing the price down to just $99!
GM reported Q1 sales figures for the US that topped estimates, though they were down compared to a year ago due to lower fleet sales. GM said sales of trucks and pickups powered results at the retail level.
2024 is the first time that two schools have both teams in the Final Four in the same season.
The Lexus LY 680 yacht updates the 2018 LY 650 yacht with more length and more room for passengers. It's available in Japan for now, starting at $5.1 million.
'This trimmer will cut through anything reasonable,' fans say — and at 6 pounds, it's easy to handle.
The stories you need to start your day: Severe weather threats across the U.S., "Vanderpump Villa" premieres and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
The Parler app made headlines in 2021 for its alleged role in helping organize the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Can "Parler 3.0" escape its reputation, or will it continue to host the same extremist audience as before?
This is it — the fantasy basketball championships in most leagues. Dan Titus shares everything to know to secure a trophy.
The NCAA announced on Monday that the 3-point line on one side of the court in Portland was nine inches longer than regulation.
Truist mortgages come with down payment assistance and lender credits for certain borrowers, and they have several types of loans. Find your Truist mortgage rate.
Nissan and Mitsubishi are reportedly working on a 1-ton pickup for the North American market, with EV and/or PHEV powertrains for each brand to sell.
“People thought we were crazy to put another singing show on. They thought we would only last maybe a year. It's ironic that it’s lasted 25 seasons," Carson Daly, the show's host and executive producer, told Yahoo Entertainment.
Developed for professional drivers, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup gets a body kit designed to provide downforce and a gutted interior.
Google is shutting down its Podcasts app in the U.S. in a matter of days. The company has begun warning the app's users they will need to migrate their subscriptions to YouTube Music by April 2 to follow and stream their favorite shows going forward. Users who don't make the move immediately will still have additional time to migrate, but will no longer be able to stream from the Podcasts app directly after this date.
A Walker Power Truck, built in Casper, Wyoming, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard.
The Sweet 16 began Thursday and the first day of action did not disappoint. Will we get more upsets Friday?