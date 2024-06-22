Power out for hundreds in La Quinta, Thermal after crash

A driver sustained moderate injuries in a single-vehicle crash into a power pole near Harrison Street and Middleton Street in Thermal. Emergency crews extricated the driver and transported them to a local hospital.

Cal Fire responded to the scene at 3:43 p.m. The Indio Police Department is investigating the collision.

The crash caused a power outage in Thermal and La Quinta, according to the Imperial Irrigation District. By 6:21 p.m., nearly all power has been restored in Thermal and La Quinta. 106 customers remain without electricity. The estimated restoration time is 6 to 10 hours.

Heat wave: Coachella Valley facing 110-plus highs, humidity for the next week

A driver was extricated following a single vehicle traffic collision on Friday, June 21 in Thermal.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Power out for hundreds in La Quinta, Thermal after crash