Power service being restored across Central IL after Tuesday storms

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Power is almost completely restored across Central Illinois after storms rolled through the region Tuesday night.

Iroquois County was hit particularly hard, and the county’s Emergency Management Agency said the area around Gilman was hit the hardest. Large trees and limbs were downed and outage maps from Ameren and Eastern Illini Electric Co-op showed nearly 2,200 people, or 43% of the county, without power.

As of 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, only 70 Iroquois County customers are reported to be without power, mostly in Onarga.

“The EMA office started to make notifications on our Facebook page as early as Sunday about the potential of an upcoming storm event Tuesday. This allowed Iroquois County residents time to prepare,“ said EMA Coordinator Scott Anderson. “This early notification gave the public the opportunity to review any safety plans prior to the actual event happening.”

Reports from the National Weather Service indicated that winds across the county exceeded 50 miles per hour, with the highest winds being recorded at 62 mph in Beaverville.

“Thankfully, the storm front did not generate any tornadoes in the County, but the entire weather system that moved through was responsible for several in other locations,” Anderson added.

Elsewhere, the Village of Foosland in rural Champaign County is also dealing with outages. Ameren is listing 25 people without power among the village’s population of 75.

There were also several outages in DeWitt and Piatt Counties that have since been resolved.

