Powell plans for pedestrian improvements, green space on 32-acre Bennett Farm parcel

The city of Powell is buying a 32-acre former sheep farm on Powell Road to preserve as largely undeveloped land.

The Powell City Council voted unanimously May 21 to pay $6.25 million for the land, known as Bennett Farm, east of Downtown Powell.

City officials have considered buying the property for decades and say the purchase aligns with goals it recently set. Plans for the land are in early stages but will likely include paths, green space and conservation of history including a Bennett family memorial.

More: Powell engineer and DIY afficionado reflects on family projects and a promise fulfilled

The future of the barn, the house and other structures on the property has not been determined.

The city entered the purchase agreement with long-time resident Marjorie Bennett who died last year at 97. For decades. the Bennett family raised sheep on the land but decided this year to solicit bids for its purchase.

“In Powell and central Ohio, there are very few parcels of this size, historic value and potential green space for the community,” said Powell City Manager Andrew White.

White added that the community has long supported purchasing the land. Powell Mayor Tom Counts said 15 years of community surveys have consistently shown that residents want more green space and bike path connections. White said there have been discussions about putting housing and retail on the property but feedback from residents has overwhelmingly been to conserve the land.

More: 217-year-old Delaware farmhouse comes on market - 'Your home isn't like other homes'

To the east of the property is a city of Powell park, Arbor Ridge Park, which White said the city wants to connect to the residential areas around the parcel. The parcel stretches several hundred feet along Powell Road where no pedestrian path currently exists but could be connected to existing pathways on the east and west.

Bennett Farm parcel Powell acquired in May.

Earlier this year, Powell city council established six goals for the city for the next two years:

Maintain city infrastructure, reduce traffic congestion and increase downtown parking options.

Enhance parks and recreational space and establish more bike and walking path connections.

Keep residents and businesses safe.

Expand the downtown area’s offerings, walkability and amenities.

Retain existing and encourage new businesses in Powell.

Improve city operations by way of efficiency, prudent financial management and communications.

“We did not know that this was something that was going to happen when we started that process of establishing these goals ... but I wish we had because it looks like we’re really good at our jobs because this project actually touches every single one of those goals in some fashion,” White said.

City officials the purchase was possible after a 2021 ballot initiative that increased the city's income tax rate but also gave more tax credits to residents.

“If you’ve lived here for any length of time, you’ve passed Marge’s farm, you’ve passed the red barn, you’ve passed the sheep grazing,” Counts said.

@donovanhunt9

DHunt@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Powell City Council approves Bennett Farm purchase, seeks site control