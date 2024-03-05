Powderhorn chairlift closed for maintenance
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Powderhorn Mountain Resort has closed the Flat Top Flyer chairlift for maintenance operations.
General Manager Ryan Schramm announced the closure in a letter to guests.
As you are aware, our chairlifts are an instrumental component of our business, and key to the enjoyment of our sport. Behind the scenes, our dedicated lift maintenance team works tirelessly in challenging conditions to ensure the smooth operation of our lifts. During a recent inspection, we identified a faulty bearing on the Flat Top Flyer that requires attention. We have made the decision to address this issue promptly to prevent any potential larger lift complications.
Ryan Schramm
The Flat Top Flyer will close beginning Monday, March 4. Schramm anticipates the chairlift to reopen on Saturday, March 9, “barring unforeseen circumstances.”
