Poway Unified teacher accused of sexual assault pleads not guilty

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — A Poway Unified teacher arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female student had her first court appearance Friday. The Mt. Carmel High School teacher, Stacy Michelle Walker, is accused of having a years-long sexual relationship with a female student, which includes allegations of the two sexting.

“Ms. Walker on your behalf, I am going to enter a plea of not guilty, denial to any and all allegations at this time,” said Rod Shelton, San Diego County Superior Court Judge.

Walker pleaded not guilty to 17 felony counts of sexually assaulting a female student.

Prosecutors said the alleged assault started when the student was 15 years old. Investigators said Walker and the student exchanged photos, videos and explicit texts. Additionally, investigators said they allegedly met up multiple times to “engage in various sex acts.”

Prosecutors said the alleged assaults lasted from 2017 to 2020 when the victim turned 18 years old.

“The victim is doing as one can expect. But we are grateful we were able to get justice today, at least moving forward with the case,” said Vanessa Gerard, San Diego County Deputy District Attorney.

In July 2023, the student reported the accusations to the San Diego Police Department who launched their own investigation. On Wednesday, officers arrested Walker for the alleged assaults.

“I gained a lot of respect for her. She’s the last kind of person I would’ve expected to do this,” said Isaiah Jones, a Mt. Carmel High School graduate class of 2023 and former student of Walker.

Jones said he came to court to see the case with his own eyes.

“See if any of this it was real. It didn’t feel real when it happened when I first got the news,” Jones explained.

Jones said from sophomore year to the end of his senior year, he took multiple drama classes from Walker. Jones said they even gained a first name basis relationship.

“But with Stacy it’s different, she didn’t have any of those warning signs on the outset,” Jones said. “It kind of recontextualizes all the stuff, all the memories I have of her. Like she was hiding that the entire time.”

Jones said the drama teacher created a safe space for theatre students.

Jones graduated in 2023, but looking back now he said, “It kind of worries me. Was there any intent behind that? Was there any ulterior motives? I didn’t think any of it back then. I liked the more friendly atmosphere but now I’m worried. What was that potential leading that to?”

“As parents and community members, we can hopefully move forward with this. And continue to trust our school systems, and trust law enforcement that when there is something that happens that people are uncomfortable with they should come forward and report. Better safe than sorry. These are the children in our system and we should be protecting them,” Gerard said.

According to the Mt. Carmel High School principal, Walker has been placed on leave and has not taught there this school year. The school said they are also launching their own HR investigation.

The court set the bail for $150,000 with conditions for Walker not to engage in activity involving minors or electronics.

Walker faces a maximum of 13 years if convicted. Walker is due back in court in April for a readiness hearing.

