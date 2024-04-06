Powaukee gets 10-30 years

Apr. 6—Jalene B. Powaukee was sentenced Friday to 10-30 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter in the death of Desmond Oatman.

There were about 40 people in the courtroom, including friends and family of Oatman and friends and family of Powaukee, as well as members of law enforcement and the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office. Several of Oatman's supporters wore black T-shirts that said "In loving memory of Desmond Oatman 1997-2022" with an image of eagle feathers.

Second District Judge Mark Monson sentenced Powaukee, of Lapwai, at the Nez Perce County Courthouse, and she will be eligible for parole after 10 years or can serve an additional 20 years.

Powaukee was found guilty by a jury in December. Powaukee had been charged with involuntary manslaughter for leaving 25-year-old Oatman in an alley March 18, 2022, in North Lewiston where he later died of an overdose.

Powaukee was also sentenced on a probation violation because the involuntary manslaughter took place while she was on probation. Monson sentenced Powaukee to complete the 2-4-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance, which will run concurrently with the involuntary manslaughter sentence. Powaukee will also pay $245.50 in court costs, $5,000 to Oatman's family and $7,961.62 in restitution.

One of Powaukee's supporters told her "I love you" as she was taken out of the courtroom. Members of Oatman's family and friends hugged each other and thanked the prosecutors.

Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman said the case proves to the defendant and the community that justice will be served. It also shows the dangers of fentanyl, which will prevent people from using and distributing the drug, he said.

"A sentence like this does show that people will be held accountable," Coleman said. "I hope it will help the family of Desmond (Oatman) to be able to move forward."

Nez Perce County Deputy Prosecutor April Smith presented the argument at the sentencing, including an emotional victim impact statement from Oatman's mother, Carla Reynolds.

Reynolds addressed her statement to Powaukee, asking why she made the choice she did, as well as sharing the pain and grief her family experienced through their loss. Reynolds gave most of her statement through sobs and tears and several other friends and family members of Oatman were also crying as she spoke.

Reynolds wondered if Powaukee knew how much Oatman was loved by his family, which included his sons and daughter and six siblings.

She said his children don't understand why their dad isn't there. Oatman was looking forward to seeing his children growing up and teaching them in activities like hunting and fishing. Reynolds said there will be a day when she will have to explain their dad "didn't choose to leave" but isn't there because of the choices Powaukee made.

She said Oatman's siblings are also struggling and some of them have been hospitalized as they have dealt with grief and depression from his loss.

Athena Moses, Oatman's youngest sister, had her statement read by Smith. Moses wrote about the day she found her brother had died and knew something was wrong when she heard her mother scream. Her mother couldn't get the words out because she couldn't catch her breath. One of her sisters told her what happened. She noted she was 14 years old at the time.

Moses described all the life events that Oatman would miss, like her graduation and wedding. She said that she couldn't go to school for a month because of anxiety and didn't want to hear people say "I'm sorry."

Moses described Oatman as strong and compassionate.

"He's an artist in our sky," she wrote. "When we see the sunset every day, that is his artwork."

Both Reynolds and Moses spoke about Oatman's "bear hugs" and the pain of seeing him in a casket. Moses wrote about having dreams that Oatman was still alive, coming home and walking in the door from a hunting trip, only to wake up to the reality that he was gone.

Reynolds said she imagined a scene in which she dug up Oatman's grave, just to see him again and hold him, wishing he would walk through the door and ask for leftovers. But she knows he's dead.

"Do you know how hard it is to live each day without a part of your heart?" Reynolds said, addressing Powaukee.

Reynolds told Powaukee that she hopes she never has to feel the loss, grief and anger of losing a child.

"I pray no one hurts you or your family the way you have hurt mine," Reynolds said.

Reynolds told Powaukee that, even though her choices caused Oatman's death, she knows her son would forgive her.

"I miss my baby so much and I'm sorry you have to go through this," Reynolds said. "But your choices do affect...."

Then Reynolds stopped and said, "I can't anymore."

Smith then took over reading Reynolds' statement, saying she would spend the rest of her life grieving her son and praying for Powaukee.

The maximum sentence for involuntary manslaughter is 10 years, but Powaukee was also convicted as a persistent violator, which can bring the maximum penalty to life in prison.

Smith argued for Monson to sentence Powaukee to 25 years to life for involuntary manslaughter and the probation violation. Smith highlighted Powaukee's two previous felony convictions of forgery in 2007 and possession of cocaine and fentanyl in 2021 as well as several misdemeanors including minor consumption of alcohol, DUIs and driving without privileges.

Smith also noted that Powaukee has had probation violations and has failed to appear in court multiple times. Smith said that, while Powaukee has been in custody at the Nez Perce County Jail, she's been accused of making alcohol in the jail and stealing from others. Smith offered this as evidence to show that Powaukee is noncompliant with court orders and will continue to commit crimes.

Smith played video of Powaukee leaving Oatman's body in the alley. The courtroom was silent as the video was played and some members of Oatman's family and friends looked down.

The video shows Powaukee driving down the alley and dragging Oatman's body to the ground. She stops for a moment, turns him on his side, then gets in her car and drives away. Smith said Powaukee "threw Desmond (Oatman) away like a piece of trash."

Smith said Powaukee left Oatman dying and alone, and he wasn't found for over an hour. But one phone call could have changed that outcome, she said.

"The defendant was completely focused on saving herself," Smith said.

Smith noted that Powaukee had experience with fentanyl overdoses before and was present when law enforcement responded to an overdose in Pullman in 2022. That person later died of a fentanyl overdose. She was also found with an unconscious male in 2023 that took fentanyl and first responders were able to save him.

Smith told the court Oatman had his entire life in front of him and his death could have been avoided "if the defendant did what any decent person would have done in that situation and called for help."

Public defender Lawrence Moran, who represented Powaukee at trial, filed a motion to withdraw as Powaukee's attorney Jan. 23 because of a breakdown of the attorney-client relationship. Monson granted the request and public defender Rick Cuddihy was appointed as Powaukee's public defender, according to court documents.

Cuddihy said he couldn't speak to the trial, but he had lain awake until 3 a.m. Friday before getting up at 6 a.m., struggling with the case. He and public defender Joseph Schumacher had been discussing the case and asking for a fair and just sentence.

"This court can't do justice," Cuddihy said. "We can't bring Mr. Oatman back. There's nothing we can do."

He noted that during the trial there was no evidence that Powaukee gave the fentanyl to Oatman. He said as he prepared for the case and stayed awake, he thought of seven of his clients who have died of fentanyl overdose. While his clients said they take fentanyl and know the risks, some use one fentanyl pill and overdose and other clients use 15 pills a day to function.

"There's no rhyme or reason to the state's assertion that Ms. Powaukee could have changed everything," Cuddihy said. "It's simply not true. We could all have changed everything if we didn't have fentanyl. We could have all changed everything if we didn't use fentanyl."

Cuddihy argued that the sentence the state is asking for, 25 years to life, wasn't justice. He said that if that sentence would prevent people from using fentanyl he would support it, but it won't. Cuddihy asked Monson to impose a 5-10-year sentence to run concurrently with the parole violation.

He also addressed Powaukee's criminal background and that she doesn't have any violent offenses, but has a drug problem.

Powaukee addressed the court after Cuddihy, and said it was the first time she'd been allowed by attorneys to speak on her behalf in the courtroom.

"I apologize to Mr. Oatman's family for the choices I made that day," she said. "I take full accountability for the mistake I made that day. It has deeply affected me and I can't apologize enough for the choice I made at the time."

She said that at the time she was scared, and if she could go back to change her decision she would.

Monson then addressed Powaukee and went over the sentencing factors before imposing the sentence. He noted the presentencing investigation report, victim impact statements and a letter of support for Powaukee.

Monson highlighted the impact on Oatman's family as well as Powaukee's own family. Monson noted that Powaukee's criminal history shows that she hasn't led a law-abiding life and the overdose death of Oatman took place when Powaukee was on probation. Although he acknowledged that Powaukee could use treatment, when she has been receiving treatment in the community it wasn't successful.

Monson emphasized the seriousness of the involuntary manslaughter charge.

"It is the court's belief that the defendant's actions did result in Mr. Oatmans' death," Monson said.

Monson said that the case was unusual because Oatman's death was seen on video, which he called "chilling and shocking" and that Powaukee "unceremoniously" dumped Oatman in the alley.

He noted that when Powaukee left, she sped out of the alley, which he concluded showed that she was trying to escape. Monson then said that Powaukee's next action was to go to the Clearwater River Casino to "party as if nothing happened." He said that callousness was difficult to comprehend.

"There's no question she knew Desmond Oatman was in distress," Monson said.

Even though there wasn't evidence to suggest she gave him the drugs, and that Oatman took the drugs himself, it didn't justify her actions, Monson said.

"I think there is a world of difference in taking drugs that could lead to death and the decision to dump someone in an alley left to die," Monson said.

