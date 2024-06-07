Pouting 'lions' and sea baptisms: Africa's top shots

A selection of the week's best photos from across the African continent:

Ethiopian athletes at a training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - Saturday 1 June 2024
[Amanuel Sileshi/AFP]

As the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games draw near, athletes warm up at training session in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, on Saturday, in the hopes of winning the gold.

A man carries a sheep at Al-Manashi livestock market, Giza, Egypt – Thursday 6 June 2024
[Sayed Hassan/Getty Images]

On Thursday, a man carries a sheep in an Egyptian market in the city of Giza in preparation for Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice - a major Islamic holiday.

Members of Zion Christian Church perform baptisms in the seas at North Beach in Durban, South Africa – Sunday 2 June 2024
[Alaister Russell/Reuters]

Ocean baptisms are performed at a beach in the South African city of Durban early on Sunday morning.

View of a fallen tree and a damaged house in the aftermath of a tornado and extreme weather in Tongaat in South Africa – Tuesday 4 June 2024
[Rajesh Jantilal/AFP]

The next day tornado-like storms hit the country's provinces of KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape, causing flooding and a huge amount of damage, as pictured here on Tuesday...

A child helps clearing water from an area damaged by floods in Uitenhage on June 05, 2024. Flooding caused by torrential rain and fierce winds on South Africa's eastern coast have killed at least 22 people, local authorities said on Tuesday. Flooding hit several locations in two eastern provinces, two rare tornados were spotted, temperatures plunged and snow fell in some central regions.
[ Gianluigi Guercia/AFP]

More than 20 people died in the severe weather conditions. Here a community bands together to clear up some of the flood water in Eastern Cape on Wednesday.

Representatives of Ghana's Ashanti king arrive at the funeral of late Ivorian president Henri Konan Bédié in the village of Pépressou, Ivory Coast – Saturday 1 June 2024
[Issouf Sanogo/AFP]

On Saturday, representatives of the Ghana’s Ashanti king bring pomp and fanfare to the funeral of late Ivorian President Henri Konan Bédié , who was buried 10 months after his death, in his home village of Pépressou in eastern Ivory Coast…

Representatives of Ghana's Ashanti King arrive at the funeral of late Ivorian president Henri Konan Bedie in the village of Pepressou near Daoukro on June 1, 2024.
[Issouf Sanogo/AFP]

Delegations from the region travelled to honour Bédié, who served as Ivory Coast's president from 1993 until 1999, when he was deposed in coup.

Someone dressed up in a traditional costume for Senegal’s famous Fake Lion Show at a cultural event at Ngor beach in Dakar – Wednesday 5 June 2024
[John Wessels/AFP]

A performer in Senegal's famous Fake Lion beach entertainment show poses for the camera on Wednesday at a cultural event in the capital, Dakar...

Competitors race in a pirogue boat during at a cultural event at Ngor beach in Dakar, Senegal – Wednesday 5 June 2024
[John Wessels/AFP]

At the same event, competition is fierce to win the pirogue race.

Zamzam Mike Mariam, a four-year-old girl, gets ready to plant a tree along the Mathare River in Nairobi, Kenya – Wednesday 5 June 2024
[Boniface Muthoni/Getty Images]

On the same day, a four-year-old girl gets ready to plant a tree along the Mathare River near her old home in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, which was destroyed by the floods a few weeks ago.

Students stranded outside their school because of national strike in Abuja, Nigeria - Monday 3 June 2024
[Kola Sulaimon/AFP]

Students in Nigeria look utterly fed up on Monday to find themselves locked out of school because of a nationwide general strike to demand a minimum wage increase.

A man sitting in his mobile library known as the "Taxi Book” in Alexandria, Egypt – Monday 3 June 2024
[Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters]

And a mobile library, known as the “Taxi Book”, is pictured in Egypt’s city of Alexandria on Monday. Mohamed Azzam has decided to use his cab to spread the love of reading, offering text books and novels to passers-by.

All photos subject to copyright.

