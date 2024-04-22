Pounds of cocaine seized in Wabaunsee Co.

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – On Monday, the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office announced they had made a cocaine seizure on I-70.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 11 pounds of cocaine was intercepted with the help of the Dickinson and Marshall County Sheriff’s Offices in the morning hours of April 21 west of Junction City.

We’d like to thank our partner agencies & their ABSOLUTELY ADORABLE Police K9’s to include each of their spectacularly fascinating 125 to nearly 300 million extraordinarily formidable narcotics seeking olfactory nose sensors. Multiple rounds of belly rubs & peanut butter packed KONG’s were bought after the bust in celebration of our highly esteemed Canis Familiaris friends. Aye, good boys ya are indeed ya loveable lil buggers! The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook.

One suspect has been taken into custody and awaiting a pending bond.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

